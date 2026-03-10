Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.01, but opened at $47.85. Komatsu shares last traded at $45.76, with a volume of 44,339 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded Komatsu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Komatsu alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on KMTUY

Komatsu Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.56 billion. Komatsu had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 11.73%. Komatsu has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.280-2.280 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Komatsu Ltd. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

About Komatsu

(Get Free Report)

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS: KMTUY) is a Japanese multinational manufacturer of construction, mining and industrial equipment. Founded in the early 20th century in Komatsu, Ishikawa Prefecture, the company has grown into a global supplier of heavy machinery and related services for industries including construction, mining, forestry and infrastructure development.

Komatsu’s product lineup covers a broad range of mobile and stationary equipment, including hydraulic excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders, rigid and articulated dump trucks, dozers, compact equipment, and specialized mining machines for both surface and underground operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Komatsu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Komatsu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.