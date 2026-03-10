Fresenius SE & Co. (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Fresenius SE & Co. (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.63, but opened at $14.64. Fresenius SE & Co. shares last traded at $14.10, with a volume of 5,714 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FSNUY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. in a report on Monday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Fresenius SE & Co. Trading Up 1.3%

The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.56 and its 200 day moving average is $14.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 0.75.

Fresenius SE & Co. (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 10.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fresenius SE & Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

About Fresenius SE & Co.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA is a global healthcare group headquartered in Bad Homburg vor der Höhe, Germany. Founded in 1912 by Eduard Fresenius, the company has grown into one of the world’s leading providers of products and services for dialysis, hospitals and outpatient medical care. Trading on major European exchanges and available over the counter in the U.S. as FSNUY, Fresenius SE & Co brings together a portfolio of specialized healthcare businesses under one corporate umbrella.

The company operates through four main business segments.

