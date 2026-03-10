MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 109,739 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 80,415 shares.The stock last traded at $26.22 and had previously closed at $25.89.

MS&AD Insurance Group Stock Up 1.8%

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.90 and its 200-day moving average is $23.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.33.

MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $11.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.83 billion. MS&AD Insurance Group had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 9.90%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) is a Tokyo-based insurance holding company that operates primarily in property and casualty insurance while also offering life, reinsurance and risk management services. The group underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products designed to protect against motor, fire, marine, casualty, liability and specialty risks, and it provides related services such as claims handling, underwriting, and loss-prevention consulting.

The group’s operating structure comprises multiple subsidiaries that serve distinct market functions, including well-known domestic insurers such as Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance and Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance, along with affiliated businesses that provide reinsurance, asset management and risk consulting services.

