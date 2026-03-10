Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $48.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GLPI. Stifel Nicolaus set a $48.50 target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Mizuho set a $50.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, December 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.14.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on GLPI

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Up 0.1%

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.98. 147,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,450,914. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52-week low of $41.17 and a 52-week high of $51.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.64.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $407.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.02 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 52.24% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Gaming and Leisure Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.060-4.110 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $189,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 130,429 shares in the company, valued at $6,178,421.73. The trade was a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven Ladany sold 13,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $603,941.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 57,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,607,185.44. The trade was a 18.81% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,042 shares of company stock valued at $3,203,844. Corporate insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Gaming and Leisure Properties

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.1% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 27,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 18.1% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 65,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 9,992 shares during the period. Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $9,085,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 434,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,263,000 after buying an additional 33,014 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

(Get Free Report)

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc (NASDAQ: GLPI) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership and management of gaming and entertainment properties. Established in 2013 as a spin-off from Penn National Gaming, the company was designed to acquire and hold real estate assets associated with casinos, racetracks and other gaming facilities, while leasing those assets back to operating partners under long-term, triple-net lease agreements.

The company’s core activities involve identifying attractive gaming real estate, structuring lease agreements that align tenant incentives with property performance, and actively managing its portfolio to enhance asset value.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.