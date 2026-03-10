Capital International Ltd. CA Sells 1,643 Shares of Linde PLC $LIN

Capital International Ltd. CA lessened its holdings in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,643 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Linde were worth $23,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the second quarter worth $3,098,772,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,683,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $799,543,000 after buying an additional 760,954 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 18.5% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,972,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,394,198,000 after buying an additional 463,977 shares during the last quarter. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. acquired a new stake in Linde during the second quarter worth about $187,359,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 48.7% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,131,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $530,617,000 after acquiring an additional 370,261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Linde news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 9,455 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.45, for a total value of $4,542,654.75. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 22,138 shares in the company, valued at $10,636,202.10. This trade represents a 29.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LIN opened at $483.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $224.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.82. Linde PLC has a 1-year low of $387.78 and a 1-year high of $510.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $462.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $449.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.64 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 20.30%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.97 EPS. Linde has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.400-17.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on LIN. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $530.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $508.20.

Linde Company Profile

Linde (NASDAQ: LIN) is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany’s Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde’s business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

