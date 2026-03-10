Capital International Sarl Has $99.15 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Capital International Sarl raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 611,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,679 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for approximately 1.7% of Capital International Sarl’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $99,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1,677.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Estabrook Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 185.5% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $181.50 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $200.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.83.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $173.07 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.11 and a 52 week high of $191.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $175.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.01. The firm has a market cap of $269.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.38.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 12.09% and a negative return on equity of 130.95%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Philip Morris International has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.800-1.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.380-8.530 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 80.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In related news, CEO Jacek Olczak sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.18, for a total transaction of $14,574,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 632,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,200,429.92. This trade represents a 11.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emmanuel Babeau sold 33,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.61, for a total transaction of $6,138,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 164,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,868,125.43. This trade represents a 17.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI’s product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.