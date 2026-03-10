Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 2,454,245 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,258,353 shares.The stock last traded at $35.2190 and had previously closed at $30.63.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAPR. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Capricor Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, January 11th. iA Financial set a $48.00 target price on Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.82.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.34 and a beta of 0.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Capricor Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Nuveen LLC raised its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 90,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of cell and exosome-based therapeutics for cardiovascular and rare diseases. Headquartered in Beverly Hills, California, the company leverages proprietary cardiosphere-derived cell (CDC) technology to address conditions characterized by inflammation, fibrosis, and tissue degeneration. Since its founding, Capricor has advanced its lead candidate through multiple clinical trials and has built a pipeline that spans both cell therapy and extracellular vesicle (exosome) platforms.

The company’s leading product candidate, CAP-1002, comprises allogeneic CDCs and is being evaluated in indications such as Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and COVID-19-related heart injury.

