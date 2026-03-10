Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc. (OTCMKTS:ARGGY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.58, but opened at $0.54. Aston Martin Lagonda Global shares last traded at $0.5782, with a volume of 169,250 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ARGGY shares. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Sunday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aston Martin Lagonda Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.85.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global plc is the holding company for Aston Martin Lagonda, a British manufacturer specializing in luxury performance automobiles. The company designs, engineers and assembles a portfolio of high-end sports cars, grand tourers and luxury SUVs. Its product range includes long-standing model lines such as the DB series and Vantage, as well as the DBX SUV, and a limited number of flagship hypercars including the Valkyrie and Valhalla. Under its Lagonda marque, the company is also developing all-electric luxury vehicles aimed at the ultra-premium segment.

Manufacturing and R&D are centered at its headquarters in Gaydon, Warwickshire, England, where the company integrates bespoke craftsmanship with advanced technologies.

