Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. B. Riley Financial lifted their target price on Amprius Technologies from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amprius Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

Get Amprius Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMPX

Amprius Technologies Trading Up 8.5%

Shares of AMPX stock opened at $17.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.82. Amprius Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $17.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.10 and a beta of 3.04.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $25.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 60.30% and a negative return on equity of 25.77%. Amprius Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at –0.060 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amprius Technologies will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kang Sun sold 950,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total transaction of $10,522,566.36. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,403,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,538,416.57. This represents a 40.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Constantin Ionel Stefan sold 492,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $5,933,637.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 748,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,014,299.84. The trade was a 39.70% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 2,392,269 shares of company stock valued at $26,384,359 over the last three months. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amprius Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Numerai GP LLC raised its holdings in Amprius Technologies by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 96,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 21,698 shares during the period. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Amprius Technologies by 142.6% in the fourth quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 454,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after buying an additional 267,385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Amprius Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Amprius Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Northland Securities substantially lifted its forward earnings outlook, forecasting profitable quarters in 2026–2027 and a FY2027 EPS of $0.18, signaling a model shift from loss to profitability that supports higher valuation expectations.

Northland Securities substantially lifted its forward earnings outlook, forecasting profitable quarters in 2026–2027 and a FY2027 EPS of $0.18, signaling a model shift from loss to profitability that supports higher valuation expectations. Positive Sentiment: B. Riley raised its price target from $16 to $22 and keeps a Buy rating — a material upward target revision that likely contributed to buying interest. B. Riley raises price target to $22

B. Riley raised its price target from $16 to $22 and keeps a Buy rating — a material upward target revision that likely contributed to buying interest. Positive Sentiment: Recent analyst coverage (including price-target lifts into the low $20s and a fair-value uptick) cites record revenue, triple‑digit y/y growth and the company’s first quarter of positive adjusted EBITDA — fundamental improvements that justify renewed investor interest. How The Amprius Investment Story Is Shifting

Recent analyst coverage (including price-target lifts into the low $20s and a fair-value uptick) cites record revenue, triple‑digit y/y growth and the company’s first quarter of positive adjusted EBITDA — fundamental improvements that justify renewed investor interest. Positive Sentiment: Operational wins: management reported broad adoption of 2nd‑generation silicon‑anode batteries, a new commercial win with Nokia Drone Networks, and faster-than-expected progress toward NDAA compliance — each improving revenue visibility and defense/government addressable market access. Revenue milestone and EBITDA turn

Operational wins: management reported broad adoption of 2nd‑generation silicon‑anode batteries, a new commercial win with Nokia Drone Networks, and faster-than-expected progress toward NDAA compliance — each improving revenue visibility and defense/government addressable market access. Positive Sentiment: Technical and market‑structure tailwinds: analysts and MarketBeat note record trading volume and technical convergence (daily/weekly/monthly), which can validate price moves and attract momentum traders. MarketBeat volume/technical note

Technical and market‑structure tailwinds: analysts and MarketBeat note record trading volume and technical convergence (daily/weekly/monthly), which can validate price moves and attract momentum traders. Positive Sentiment: Additional analyst support: Roth MKM reiterated a Buy and other outlets have raised targets (e.g., $21), reinforcing positive sentiment from the sell side. Roth MKM buy reiteration Price target raised to $21

Additional analyst support: Roth MKM reiterated a Buy and other outlets have raised targets (e.g., $21), reinforcing positive sentiment from the sell side. Neutral Sentiment: Market structure caveat — institutional ownership remains light (~5%) even as recent flows show net accumulation; increased coverage is positive but the shareholder base is still developing, which can amplify both up- and downside moves. MarketBeat on institutional trends

Market structure caveat — institutional ownership remains light (~5%) even as recent flows show net accumulation; increased coverage is positive but the shareholder base is still developing, which can amplify both up- and downside moves. Negative Sentiment: Risks remain: the consensus for the current fiscal year is still negative (about -$0.45 EPS), the company reported negative net margin and negative ROE recently, and FY2026 guidance implies continued near-term losses — factors that could limit sustainable upside until profitability is consistent.

Risks remain: the consensus for the current fiscal year is still negative (about -$0.45 EPS), the company reported negative net margin and negative ROE recently, and FY2026 guidance implies continued near-term losses — factors that could limit sustainable upside until profitability is consistent. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and volatility risk — AMPX trades near its 12‑month high with a high beta; if growth expectations disappoint (contract timing, NDAA delays, or production hiccups), the stock could reverse quickly.

Amprius Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amprius Technologies, Inc (NYSE: AMPX) is a U.S.-based developer of high-energy-density lithium-ion batteries that leverage silicon anode technology to deliver performance levels beyond conventional graphite-based cells. The company’s batteries are designed to offer industry-leading gravimetric energy density, enabling longer run times and reduced weight for portable power applications. Amprius blends advanced materials science and scalable manufacturing processes to commercialize next-generation battery solutions.

At the core of Amprius’ product portfolio are cylindrical and prismatic cells that employ a proprietary silicon nanowire anode, which supports high charge/discharge rates while maintaining cycle life.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amprius Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amprius Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.