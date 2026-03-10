EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Now Covered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $848.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EME. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $754.00 to $814.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Research cut EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. DA Davidson increased their price target on EMCOR Group from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $713.00 to $808.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $784.43.

EMCOR Group Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $718.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $720.55 and a 200 day moving average of $669.67. EMCOR Group has a 12 month low of $320.89 and a 12 month high of $835.00. The stock has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.16.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.68 by $0.51. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 35.89%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 27.250-29.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that EMCOR Group will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 18th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 14th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 14th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is presently 5.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $729.48, for a total transaction of $26,261,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 170,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,229,714.52. This represents a 17.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EMCOR Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EME. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its position in EMCOR Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its position in EMCOR Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,614 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR’s service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

Featured Articles

