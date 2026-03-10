Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Has $3.24 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56,684 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,091,641,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 144,371,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,448,816,000 after buying an additional 14,275,810 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Bank of America by 124.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 17,619,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,771,000 after buying an additional 9,782,208 shares in the last quarter. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. bought a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,439,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its holdings in Bank of America by 881.5% in the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 4,210,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781,417 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Bank of America news, insider Thomas M. Scrivener sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $2,491,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 227,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,357,614.86. This represents a 17.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 83,832 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $4,191,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 307,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,362,000. This represents a 21.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BAC. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bank of America from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.30.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $47.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Bank of America Corporation has a 12-month low of $33.06 and a 12-month high of $57.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.28.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.73 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 16.23%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 29.24%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

