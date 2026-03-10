Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. reduced its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,798 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 21,836 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $14,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,521,322 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $46,183,983,000 after purchasing an additional 142,238 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Netflix by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,444,013 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $23,359,801,000 after acquiring an additional 360,604 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,926,733 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,234,278,000 after acquiring an additional 229,182 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth $7,929,645,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 128,553.9% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,881,129 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,536,466,000 after buying an additional 4,877,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Citic Securities cut their target price on Netflix from $109.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $125.00 target price on Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.67.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $98.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.39. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.01 and a 12 month high of $134.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Netflix had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 43.26%. The firm had revenue of $12.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 105,781 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $8,773,476.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,130,291.60. This trade represents a 46.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 31,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.86, for a total value of $2,824,859.40. Following the sale, the director owned 79,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,081,253.40. This trade represents a 28.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,520,133 shares of company stock valued at $137,259,786. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

