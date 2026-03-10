American Tower Corporation $AMT is FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

FourThought Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the period. American Tower makes up about 2.2% of FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $25,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMT. Abound Wealth Management boosted its position in American Tower by 137.3% in the 3rd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 136.4% in the second quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 85.9% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Eugene M. Noel sold 41,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.05, for a total transaction of $7,872,979.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 29,592 shares in the company, valued at $5,653,551.60. The trade was a 58.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $186.45 on Tuesday. American Tower Corporation has a 12-month low of $166.88 and a 12-month high of $234.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.92.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 24.36%. American Tower’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.780-10.950 EPS. Analysts predict that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be issued a $1.79 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 126.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on AMT. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Tower in a research note on Monday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on American Tower from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Tower from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.35.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Tower

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower (NYSE: AMT) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company’s core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.