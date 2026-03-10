Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 87,112 The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 87,112 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,163,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 11.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 13.8% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 27.1% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,761 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 18.2% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $390.00 price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $371.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $388.21.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 1.1%

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $333.36 on Tuesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $308.84 and a 1 year high of $379.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $352.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $82.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.25.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 65.26%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 31.16%.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, insider Colin M. Davie sold 2,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.50, for a total transaction of $1,069,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,717.50. This represents a 35.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.47, for a total value of $915,913.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 10,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,661,101.15. This represents a 20.01% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE: SHW) is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

Further Reading

