AT&T Inc. $T Shares Sold by Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC cut its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 53.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,440 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 75,528 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 10,188 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.1% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 195,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 7,763 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 63.2% during the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 31,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 12,059 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the second quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Midwest Trust Co purchased a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter worth about $2,523,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Loop Capital set a $29.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

AT&T Stock Down 3.9%

NYSE T opened at $27.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $192.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.32. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.95 and a 12 month high of $29.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $33.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.91 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 12th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 12th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.39%.

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

Positive Sentiment: AT&T reported a recent quarterly earnings beat and raised FY2026 EPS guidance framework, showing operating momentum and profit resilience. (Q4 results and FY26 guidance.)

AT&T reported a recent quarterly earnings beat and raised FY2026 EPS guidance framework, showing operating momentum and profit resilience. (Q4 results and FY26 guidance.) Positive Sentiment: Strategic partnerships aimed at AI use cases — notably a tie-up with AWS to support last‑mile AI workloads — strengthen AT&T’s positioning as a carrier for AI-era enterprise services. AT&T pairs with AWS

Strategic partnerships aimed at AI use cases — notably a tie-up with AWS to support last‑mile AI workloads — strengthen AT&T’s positioning as a carrier for AI-era enterprise services. Positive Sentiment: Some brokerviews are constructive: Scotiabank raised its price target to $31 (sector perform) and consensus brokerage ratings remain broadly favorable, which supports upside if execution is strong. Benzinga note

Some brokerviews are constructive: Scotiabank raised its price target to $31 (sector perform) and consensus brokerage ratings remain broadly favorable, which supports upside if execution is strong. Neutral Sentiment: Management is rolling out new segment reporting starting with Q1 2026 to improve transparency on returns from 5G and fiber investments — helpful for investors evaluating capital allocation over time. Deutsche Bank presentation

Management is rolling out new segment reporting starting with Q1 2026 to improve transparency on returns from 5G and fiber investments — helpful for investors evaluating capital allocation over time. Neutral Sentiment: Company publicity around its 150th anniversary underscores brand legacy but has limited direct market impact. 150th anniversary release

Company publicity around its 150th anniversary underscores brand legacy but has limited direct market impact. Negative Sentiment: AT&T announced plans to invest more than $250 billion over five years to expand U.S. network infrastructure — a huge capex commitment that raises near-term free cash flow and financing concerns, and likely explains downward pressure on the stock today. Investors are weighing execution risk, timing of returns, and potential impacts on leverage (debt-to-equity ~1.0). Reuters: $250B plan Business Insider: $250B analysis PR Newswire: corporate release

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T’s product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

