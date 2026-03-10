Capital Research Global Investors Buys 4,244,226 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,713,196 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,244,226 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,059,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sagard Holdings Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $285.00 target price (up from $270.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $245.00 price target on Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $280.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.77.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of UNP stock opened at $253.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $150.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.25. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52-week low of $204.66 and a 52-week high of $268.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 40.89%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.12%.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific’s core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.