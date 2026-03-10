Capital World Investors Has $4.29 Billion Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,386,519 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 490,354 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned about 0.06% of Motorola Solutions worth $4,292,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSI. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter valued at $25,000. United Community Bank boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 58 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Cynthia Yazdi sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.01, for a total transaction of $3,297,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,529 shares in the company, valued at $4,488,254.29. This trade represents a 42.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.12, for a total transaction of $204,032.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,362,768.36. The trade was a 5.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 129,069 shares of company stock valued at $60,779,964 over the last 90 days. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $457.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.96. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $359.36 and a 1 year high of $492.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $422.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $422.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 110.75% and a net margin of 18.44%.The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on MSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $515.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Argus upgraded Motorola Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Northcoast Research raised Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $497.14.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

