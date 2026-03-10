USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Texas Capital upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The stock traded as high as $28.09 and last traded at $28.0140, with a volume of 48768 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.48.

USAC has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of USA Compression Partners in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of USA Compression Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on USA Compression Partners from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

USA Compression Partners Stock Up 1.8%

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in USA Compression Partners by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. 47.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.39.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 87.34% and a net margin of 11.15%.The company had revenue of $252.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.43 million. Sell-side analysts predict that USA Compression Partners, LP will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USA Compression Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 26th. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 250.00%.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners (NYSE: USAC) is a Houston-based master limited partnership specializing in natural gas compression services for oil and gas producers. The company offers a full suite of midstream compression solutions designed to enhance production flow and optimize field operations. Its core activities include the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, operation and maintenance of natural gas compression equipment onshore across key U.S. basins.

USA Compression’s product and service offerings encompass new equipment deployment, aftermarket parts and component sales, field service support, and instrumentation and control systems.

