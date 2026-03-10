HC Wainwright Increases Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target to $641.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $591.00 to $641.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 39.08% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $606.00 to $607.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $460.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $590.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.38.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $460.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $117.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $467.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $435.79. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $362.50 and a twelve month high of $519.68.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The pharmaceutical company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 58,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.83, for a total value of $27,479,532.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 58,934 shares in the company, valued at $27,630,027.22. This represents a 49.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Duncan Mckechnie sold 4,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.65, for a total value of $2,394,361.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,562,646.35. The trade was a 21.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 91,156 shares of company stock worth $42,845,497 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 102,570 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,510,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,937 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. SHP Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, S Harris Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc is a Boston-based biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for serious diseases. Founded in 1989, Vertex built its reputation on research-driven drug development and is best known for its work in cystic fibrosis (CF), where its portfolio of small-molecule CFTR modulators transformed standards of care for many people with the disease. The company operates research and development, manufacturing and commercial organizations and serves patients and healthcare systems in multiple international markets.

Vertex’s marketed products center on CFTR modulators that target the underlying cause of cystic fibrosis rather than just treating symptoms.

