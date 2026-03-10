Analyzing ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) & CTX Virtual Technologies (OTCMKTS:CTXV)

CTX Virtual Technologies (OTCMKTS:CTXV – Get Free Report) and ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares CTX Virtual Technologies and ClearOne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get CTX Virtual Technologies alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CTX Virtual Technologies N/A N/A N/A ClearOne -120.46% -73.47% -48.77%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CTX Virtual Technologies and ClearOne”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CTX Virtual Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ClearOne $11.39 million 0.91 -$8.98 million ($6.99) -0.66

CTX Virtual Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ClearOne.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CTX Virtual Technologies and ClearOne, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CTX Virtual Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00 ClearOne 1 0 0 0 1.00

Given CTX Virtual Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe CTX Virtual Technologies is more favorable than ClearOne.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.6% of ClearOne shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of ClearOne shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About CTX Virtual Technologies

(Get Free Report)

CTX Virtual Technologies, Inc. manufactures and sells mobile communication and electronic devices. The company, through its subsidiary, Kaibida International Limited, designs and manufactures printed circuit boards, surface mounted technology components, and cellular telephones, including Smartphones and PDAs to network operators and original equipment manufacturers. Its other subsidiary, Celluon Technology Holdings Ltd., is involved in the manufacture and sale of virtual 3-D electronic perception products, including proprietary stand-alone external virtual keyboard for Smartphones and Pads. The company also manufactures and sells the MiSeeTX mini-computer, a fully functioning small computer incorporating various virtual input and output technologies while running the Windows XP, Android, or Windows 7 platforms. In addition, it provides virtual projection products, such as the virtual keyboards used in hospitals and medical clinics to prevent the spread of bacteria and viruses. CTX Virtual Technologies, Inc. is based in Boca Raton, Florida with offices in Hong Kong; Toronto, Canada; and Las Vegas, Nevada.

About ClearOne

(Get Free Report)

ClearOne, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices. It provides professional microphones consisting of beamforming microphones, ceiling microphones, and wireless microphones. In addition, the company offers video products, such as video conferencing and collaboration solutions; professional-grade cameras; and AV networking, which deliver the IP A/V experience by streaming time sensitive high definition audio and video, and control over TCP/IP networks. It sells its commercial products to a network of independent professional audiovisual, information technology, and telecommunications distributors, as well as systems integrators, dealers, value-added resellers, and end-users. ClearOne, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for CTX Virtual Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTX Virtual Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.