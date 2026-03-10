Head-To-Head Review: Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) versus Jaguar Animal Health (NASDAQ:JAGX)

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Free Report) and Jaguar Animal Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Enlivex Therapeutics and Jaguar Animal Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Enlivex Therapeutics alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enlivex Therapeutics N/A -62.91% -53.33% Jaguar Animal Health -341.90% -1,194.94% -80.16%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Enlivex Therapeutics and Jaguar Animal Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enlivex Therapeutics 1 1 1 0 2.00 Jaguar Animal Health 1 0 1 0 2.00

Valuation and Earnings

Enlivex Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,015.88%. Jaguar Animal Health has a consensus price target of $60.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12,693.18%. Given Jaguar Animal Health’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Jaguar Animal Health is more favorable than Enlivex Therapeutics.

This table compares Enlivex Therapeutics and Jaguar Animal Health”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enlivex Therapeutics N/A N/A -$15.01 million ($0.55) -2.12 Jaguar Animal Health $11.69 million 0.15 -$38.49 million ($33.24) -0.01

Enlivex Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Jaguar Animal Health. Enlivex Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jaguar Animal Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Enlivex Therapeutics has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jaguar Animal Health has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.0% of Enlivex Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.0% of Jaguar Animal Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of Enlivex Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of Jaguar Animal Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Enlivex Therapeutics beats Jaguar Animal Health on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enlivex Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company in Israel. Its product pipeline is the Allocetra, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of organ dysfunction caused by sepsis. The company also develops Allocetra for the treatment of moderate knee osteoarthritis and end-stage knee osteoarthritis which is in phase I/II clinical trial. Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

About Jaguar Animal Health

(Get Free Report)

Jaguar Health, Inc., a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing plant-based prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It focuses on developing and commercializing prescription and non-prescription products for companion and production animals; and human products. The company's products include Mytesi, an anti-secretory antidiarrheal drug for the symptomatic relief of non-infectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy; and Canalevia-CA1, a prescription drug product for chemotherapy-induced diarrhea in dogs. It is also developing Crofelemer, an anti-secretory antidiarrheal drug, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for or prophylaxis of diarrhea in adult cancer patients, and to address rare/orphan disease indications, including short bowel syndrome with intestinal failure and/or congenital diarrheal disorders; diarrhea-predominant irritable bowel syndrome; and for idiopathic/functional diarrhea. In addition, the company is developing NP-300, a second-generation antidiarrheal drug for symptomatic relief and treatment of moderate-to-severe diarrhea. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.