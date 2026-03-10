Capital International Sarl Has $32.04 Million Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. $AJG

Capital International Sarl lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 103,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,092 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $32,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AJG. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $9,877,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 19.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,338,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,299,674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330,205 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 14,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 735,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cincinnati Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,824,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 5,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.05, for a total transaction of $1,290,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 95,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,715,254.85. The trade was a 4.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher E. Mead sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.12, for a total value of $908,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 19,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,384,778.72. The trade was a 17.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,650 shares of company stock valued at $8,137,686. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AJG. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $292.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $279.00 to $249.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC set a $272.00 price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $226.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $300.00 price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, December 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.76.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of AJG opened at $217.87 on Tuesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $195.00 and a one year high of $351.23. The company has a market cap of $56.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $238.98 and a 200-day moving average of $262.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 11.84%.The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 45.53%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co is a global insurance brokerage and risk management firm headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Founded in 1927 by Arthur J. Gallagher, the company has grown from a regional broker into an international professional services organization that arranges insurance, provides consulting and designs risk-transfer solutions for commercial, industrial, public sector and individual clients.

The company’s core activities include property and casualty insurance brokerage, employee benefits consulting and administration, and a range of risk management services.

