Capital International Sarl Increases Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Corporation $CARR

Capital International Sarl boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 842,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,325 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $50,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Inc. CA boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 11.8% in the third quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 1,247,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,481,000 after purchasing an additional 132,124 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter worth about $87,549,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 6.7% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 57,982,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,461,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630,524 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 615,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,752,000 after buying an additional 96,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,845,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,266,000 after buying an additional 175,796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CARR. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Argus boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.82.

Carrier Global Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $58.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.40. Carrier Global Corporation has a 1-year low of $50.24 and a 1-year high of $81.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). Carrier Global had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Carrier Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-2.800 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation is a leading global provider of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire and security, and building automation solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio of products that includes air conditioners, furnaces, heat pumps, chillers, rooftop units, commercial refrigeration systems, fire and smoke detection and suppression systems, security sensors and access controls, and a range of building controls and analytics software.

