LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Jefferies Financial Group Analyst Says

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $51.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on LYB. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Fermium Researc raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.56.

Shares of NYSE:LYB traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.53. 3,701,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,297,136. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.81. The firm has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of -27.91, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.64. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $41.58 and a 52 week high of $77.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $7.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a positive return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 2.46%.LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 40.4% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 21,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 6,297 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 193,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,182,000 after purchasing an additional 11,548 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 8.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 518,289 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,988,000 after buying an additional 42,471 shares during the period. 71.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Multiple analyst upgrades and higher price targets (RBC to outperform, $82 PT; Vertical Research to buy, $75 PT; Fermium Research to strong-buy) are fueling buying interest and signal renewed Street confidence. RBC upgrade

Multiple analyst upgrades and higher price targets (RBC to outperform, $82 PT; Vertical Research to buy, $75 PT; Fermium Research to strong-buy) are fueling buying interest and signal renewed Street confidence. Positive Sentiment: Sector commentary and articles argue the dividend cut sets up a longer-term bull case by freeing cash for balance-sheet repair and capital efficiency; some investors see this as a constructive reset. Seeking Alpha: The More You Sold, The More I Bought

Sector commentary and articles argue the dividend cut sets up a longer-term bull case by freeing cash for balance-sheet repair and capital efficiency; some investors see this as a constructive reset. Positive Sentiment: Coverage pieces and roundup articles highlight petrochemical resilience (polyethylene tailwinds and cost structure gains) as drivers for improved margins and valuation upside. Yahoo Finance: Dividend Cut and Upgrade

Coverage pieces and roundup articles highlight petrochemical resilience (polyethylene tailwinds and cost structure gains) as drivers for improved margins and valuation upside. Neutral Sentiment: Management visibility: CFO Agustin Izquierdo will speak at the 2026 J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference — a venue where management can clarify the dividend decision, 2026 guidance and cash-allocation priorities. GlobeNewswire: JP Morgan participation

Management visibility: CFO Agustin Izquierdo will speak at the 2026 J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference — a venue where management can clarify the dividend decision, 2026 guidance and cash-allocation priorities. Negative Sentiment: Dividend cut: management reduced the dividend roughly 50% to $0.69/share to prioritize debt reduction and capital efficiency — a near-term negative for income-focused holders and a catalyst for volatility. Seeking Alpha: Dividend recalibration

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB) is a global chemical company headquartered in Houston, Texas, that specializes in the production of polyolefins and advanced polymers. Through its extensive portfolio, the company supplies raw materials for a wide range of end markets, including packaging, automotive, construction, electronics and consumer goods. By combining proprietary process technologies with expertise in catalysts, LyondellBasell aims to deliver value-added solutions that enhance product performance and sustainability.

The company’s integrated operations encompass the manufacture of olefins and polyolefins, advanced polymer products, chemical intermediates and refining activities.

