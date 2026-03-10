Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target Raised to $331.00

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $328.00 to $331.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Evercore increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $355.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Marriott International from $283.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Marriott International from $353.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.47.

MAR stock traded up $1.48 on Tuesday, reaching $330.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,391. Marriott International has a 52 week low of $205.40 and a 52 week high of $370.00. The company has a market capitalization of $87.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $330.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $297.44.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.61 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 84.23% and a net margin of 9.93%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.320-11.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.550 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marriott International will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marriott International news, insider David S. Marriott sold 4,747 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,708,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 591,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,000,840. The trade was a 0.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 9,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total value of $3,387,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,940,750. The trade was a 46.23% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,157 shares of company stock worth $34,768,825. Corporate insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 203,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,046,000 after purchasing an additional 19,761 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 640,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,069,000 after buying an additional 246,681 shares in the last quarter. Worthington Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $655,000. Bayban acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Taylor Securities Services Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company’s brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

