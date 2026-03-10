Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Given New $229.00 Price Target at Northland Securities

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Northland Securities from $267.00 to $229.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 15.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CRM. Citizens Jmp restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Truist Financial set a $280.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $365.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.06.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CRM

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $197.73. 7,703,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,410,909. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.29. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $174.57 and a 12 month high of $296.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $215.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.46.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $11.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 17.96%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 13.110-13.190 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 3.110-3.130 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Salesforce will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Neelie Kroes sold 3,893 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.70, for a total value of $929,259.10. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,742,271.30. This trade represents a 34.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Blair Kirk acquired 1,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $258.64 per share, with a total value of $500,727.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,761,499.28. The trade was a 22.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Aspire Growth Partners LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 1.2% in the third quarter. Aspire Growth Partners LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3.1% during the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Code Waechter LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Code Waechter LLC now owns 871 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

More Salesforce News

Here are the key news stories impacting Salesforce this week:

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.