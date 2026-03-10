Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Given New $229.00 Price Target at Northland Securities

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Northland Securities from $267.00 to $229.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 15.81% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CRM. Citizens Jmp restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Truist Financial set a $280.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $365.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.06.
Salesforce Stock Performance
Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $11.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 17.96%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 13.110-13.190 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 3.110-3.130 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Salesforce will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Neelie Kroes sold 3,893 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.70, for a total value of $929,259.10. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,742,271.30. This trade represents a 34.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Blair Kirk acquired 1,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $258.64 per share, with a total value of $500,727.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,761,499.28. The trade was a 22.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Aspire Growth Partners LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 1.2% in the third quarter. Aspire Growth Partners LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3.1% during the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Code Waechter LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Code Waechter LLC now owns 871 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
More Salesforce News
Here are the key news stories impacting Salesforce this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Salesforce launched Agentforce Contact Center to unify AI, voice and CRM — a product that could deepen enterprise stickiness, drive higher ARPU from contact centers and accelerate AI-driven revenue. Salesforce Launches Agentforce Contact Center to Unify AI, Voice and CRM
- Positive Sentiment: Salesforce expanded Agentforce with a Formula 1 fan companion and broader sector pushes (sports, telecom), showing product-market traction and new vertical revenue opportunities; leadership changes (Robin Washington principal accounting officer) were also disclosed. Salesforce Expands Agentforce With Formula 1 Partnership And Finance Shift
- Positive Sentiment: A Seeking Alpha deep-dive argues CRM is a buying opportunity—claims the market overreacted to AI/SaaS fears and that Salesforce’s diversification, cash flow and AI integrations (Agentic Work Units) position it for durable growth. Salesforce: The SaaSpocalypse Created A Rare Buying Opportunity
- Neutral Sentiment: Forbes lays out a possible path to $260 but notes the YTD decline driven by cautious guidance and a “show-me-the-money” investor mindset — useful context on market expectations versus long-term upside. CRM Stock: Path To $260
- Neutral Sentiment: A Q&A on CRM transitions (industry perspective) offers implementation considerations for customers switching systems — relevant to long-term adoption but unlikely to move the stock near-term. The Impact of a CRM Transition: Q&A with David Rosner
- Negative Sentiment: DA Davidson cut its price target to $200 (from $235) and kept a Neutral rating after Q4 results — an analyst cut that reinforces downside pressure and could weigh on investor sentiment. DA Davidson Lowers PT on Salesforce, Inc. (CRM) Stock
- Negative Sentiment: Coverage notes CRM stock has plunged (reported up to ~25% in some pieces) despite Agentforce revenue momentum (~$800M cited), highlighting a disconnect between product progress and market sentiment that can amplify volatility. Salesforce (CRM) Stock Falls 25% Despite Agentforce AI Revenue Soaring to $800M
Salesforce Company Profile
Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.
Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.
