Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. Has $2.74 Million Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. cut its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,427 shares during the period. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 21.7% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. United Bank acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 67.9% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 16,984 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MU opened at $389.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $381.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.50. The stock has a market cap of $438.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.01 and a beta of 1.50. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.54 and a 1-year high of $455.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 28.15%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.37%.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 5,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $1,318,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 19,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,045,614.57. The trade was a 20.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 26,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.04, for a total value of $10,410,657.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 323,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,495,965.44. This trade represents a 7.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders purchased 23,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,821,723 and sold 73,623 shares valued at $27,307,408. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on MU. Mizuho boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.14.

Micron Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Featured Stories

