Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. Has $2.74 Million Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. cut its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,427 shares during the period. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 21.7% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. United Bank acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 67.9% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 16,984 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Micron Technology Stock Performance
NASDAQ:MU opened at $389.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $381.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.50. The stock has a market cap of $438.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.01 and a beta of 1.50. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.54 and a 1-year high of $455.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Micron Technology Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.37%.
Insider Activity at Micron Technology
In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 5,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $1,318,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 19,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,045,614.57. The trade was a 20.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 26,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.04, for a total value of $10,410,657.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 323,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,495,965.44. This trade represents a 7.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders purchased 23,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,821,723 and sold 73,623 shares valued at $27,307,408. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have weighed in on MU. Mizuho boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.14.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Micron Technology
Micron Technology News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple analyst price-target raises and buy/positive ratings (Stifel, Susquehanna, Citi, UBS, Aletheia) are lifting sentiment and providing fresh upside estimates that support buying ahead of earnings. Server DDR5 Is A Promising Opportunity For Micron Technology, Inc. (MU), Says Stifel Aletheia Lifts PT on Micron to $650
- Positive Sentiment: Product and supply wins: Micron began shipping samples of a 256GB SOCAMM2 LPDRAM (co‑designed with NVIDIA) and opened a new India assembly/test facility — moves that strengthen its AI-memory roadmap and broaden manufacturing footprint. These developments underpin demand narrative and potential margin leverage. Micron’s AI Memory Milestone And India Expansion Raise Valuation Questions
- Positive Sentiment: Supply-tightness checks and locked HBM commitments are supporting pricing power; several pieces (UBS, Seeking Alpha previews) argue DRAM/HBM pricing and prepayments de‑risk near-term revenue and could drive another earnings beat/guidance lift. Micron Is Likely To Beat Earnings Again And Rise (Preview) UBS Sees Prolonged Supply Tightness Supporting Micron
- Neutral Sentiment: Index/ETF flows: Micron’s addition to the S&P 100 and large weightings in value/low‑vol ETFs (e.g., VLUE) can boost passive demand, but also concentrates exposure for funds — a mixed effect on short-term liquidity. Micron’s S&P 100 Debut Highlights Expanding Role In AI Memory Worried About Volatility? These 3 ETFs Have You Covered (MU)
- Negative Sentiment: Nvidia reportedly selected Samsung and SK Hynix for HBM4 supply — a potential competitive setback if Nvidia shifts more high‑end HBM demand away from Micron. That news tempers the otherwise bullish AI-memory narrative. Nvidia Selects HBM4 Memory Suppliers
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation and rotation risks: several commentaries warn Micron’s rally has been large and fast — some strategists flag vulnerability to a pullback or that parts of the market (including hot AI names) are overbought. These critique the upside and increase volatility risk around earnings. 2 AI Stocks to Sell Before They Fall (includes Micron) Micron Investors Just Got Terrible News From Nvidia
Micron Technology Company Profile
Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.
Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Micron Technology
- The Market Just Split in Two (URGENT)
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 15th, 2026
- J.P. Morgan is betting on this coin
- Central banks just did something they haven’t done since 1967
- Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to “Next Elon Musk” Company
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.