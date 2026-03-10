Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,807 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 242,613 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $12,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. United Bank purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at about $236,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 67.9% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 16,984 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 6,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth about $189,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Trading Up 5.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $389.32 on Tuesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.54 and a 52 week high of $455.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $381.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.50. The company has a market cap of $438.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.37%.

Key Headlines Impacting Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Micron Technology from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Micron Technology from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $1,318,150.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,139 shares in the company, valued at $5,045,614.57. This represents a 20.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 26,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.04, for a total transaction of $10,410,657.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 323,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,495,965.44. The trade was a 7.60% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 23,200 shares of company stock worth $7,821,723 and have sold 73,623 shares worth $27,307,408. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

