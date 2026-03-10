Accenture PLC $ACN Shares Acquired by Tsai Capital Corp

Tsai Capital Corp raised its stake in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,910 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises about 2.2% of Tsai Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Tsai Capital Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Investors Research Corp grew its position in Accenture by 73.8% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 132.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Davis Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 146.0% during the 3rd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $366,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 28,207 shares in the company, valued at $7,756,925. This represents a 4.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 6,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.23, for a total value of $1,461,130.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,679,963.65. This trade represents a 28.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,088 shares of company stock valued at $5,970,434. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Accenture from $251.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $313.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $300.00 target price on Accenture in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.69.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of ACN opened at $209.18 on Tuesday. Accenture PLC has a 52-week low of $188.73 and a 52-week high of $339.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $247.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.21. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.65% and a net margin of 10.76%.The firm had revenue of $18.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.520-13.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 13th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 13th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.88%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

