Mastercard Incorporated $MA Shares Sold by Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD.

Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. cut its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,288 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robbins Farley lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 54 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.2% during the third quarter. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% during the third quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 1,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% during the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 20.0% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MA opened at $517.69 on Tuesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $465.59 and a 52 week high of $601.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $461.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $538.29 and a 200-day moving average of $556.61.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 203.92% and a net margin of 45.65%.The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.82 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.07%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Daiwa Securities Group set a $610.00 price objective on Mastercard and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $685.00 to $655.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Macquarie Infrastructure upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $739.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $670.61.

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

