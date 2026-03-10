Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Shares Bought by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,275,842 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 135,850 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,217,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 79.3% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, WealthCollab LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 4,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $350.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $275.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $325.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $190.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.89, for a total transaction of $10,747,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 248,021 shares in the company, valued at $106,621,747.69. The trade was a 9.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.50, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 38,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,904,987.50. This trade represents a 4.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 23,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,821,723 and sold 73,623 shares valued at $27,307,408. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology News Summary

Micron Technology stock opened at $389.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $381.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.46. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.54 and a 52 week high of $455.50.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 22.71%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.37%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

