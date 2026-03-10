Chubb Limited $CB Stake Lessened by Capital International Inc. CA

Capital International Inc. CA decreased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,999 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA owned 0.05% of Chubb worth $57,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,275,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Chubb by 166.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,123,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the third quarter worth approximately $51,167,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in Chubb by 21.3% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 606,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,047,000 after acquiring an additional 106,237 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $354.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Chubb from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Chubb from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $305.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $340.81.

Shares of CB stock opened at $323.95 on Tuesday. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $264.10 and a 12 month high of $345.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $126.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $318.39 and a 200-day moving average of $298.28.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.11 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 13.15%. Chubb’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.08%.

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 27,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.98, for a total transaction of $9,234,687.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,810 shares in the company, valued at $3,920,683.80. The trade was a 70.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total value of $4,991,938.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 511,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,572,096.72. This trade represents a 2.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

