Capital International Investors Has $2.48 Billion Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Capital International Investors reduced its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,703,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,947,890 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,476,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Caitlin John LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total transaction of $1,221,518.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,868.24. The trade was a 66.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $5,147,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,771,510. The trade was a 36.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie News Roundup

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.15.

AbbVie Stock Down 1.0%

ABBV stock opened at $227.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.70 billion, a PE ratio of 96.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.34. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.39 and a twelve month high of $244.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $224.66 and its 200-day moving average is $224.33.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.39 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 1,579.75% and a net margin of 6.91%.AbbVie’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 293.22%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

