TD Cowen Lowers Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target to $39.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $48.00 to $39.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 51.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chewy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Chewy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.

Chewy stock opened at $25.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 53.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.60. Chewy has a 12 month low of $23.06 and a 12 month high of $48.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.63.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 56.78%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Chewy has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.240-0.270 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Chewy will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chewy news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 13,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total value of $377,246.87. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 273,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,938,476.65. This trade represents a 4.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chewy during the third quarter worth about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 306.3% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Chewy by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chewy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc (NYSE: CHWY) is a leading e-commerce retailer specializing in pet food, supplies and services. The company offers a comprehensive assortment of products for dogs, cats, fish, birds and other small animals, including prescription medications, veterinary health products, grooming essentials and toys. Through its online platform and mobile app, Chewy provides an intuitive shopping experience with features such as Autoship, ensuring regular deliveries of pet essentials at schedule intervals.

Founded in 2011 by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day, Chewy initially operated under the name Mr.

