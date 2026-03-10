Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) Downgraded to Underperform Rating by Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 14.1%

Shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $95.53 on Tuesday. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $95.53 and a 1-year high of $148.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.14 and a 200-day moving average of $109.64.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft is a global consumer goods company headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, with a history dating back to its founding in 1882 by pharmacist Paul C. Beiersdorf. The company is best known for its skincare brands, including NIVEA, Eucerin, La Prairie and Labello, as well as its tesa division, which produces self-adhesive products and industrial tapes. Over its long history, Beiersdorf has built a reputation for innovation in dermatological research and product development, introducing pioneering formulations that span mass-market and premium segments.

The company’s operations are organized into two main business divisions.

