Capital Research Global Investors Boosts Stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,620,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,466 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,790,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Sarl increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.9% during the third quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 41,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 319,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,074,000 after buying an additional 24,748 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,396,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,299,687,000 after acquiring an additional 886,087 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.6% in the third quarter. Pinkerton Wealth LLC now owns 49,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 87,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.41.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total value of $339,313.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 18,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,872,955.28. This trade represents a 10.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 16,380 shares of company stock worth $2,227,734 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM opened at $150.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.62. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $159.60. The firm has a market cap of $626.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $80.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 11.21%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 61.58%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

