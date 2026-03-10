John Hancock Investors Trust to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NYSE:JHI)

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.2631 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.

John Hancock Investors Trust Stock Down 0.8%

NYSE:JHI opened at $13.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.87. John Hancock Investors Trust has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $14.51.

John Hancock Investors Trust Company Profile

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE: JHI) is a closed-end management investment company that offers investors access to a diversified portfolio of global securities. Established in 1929, the trust seeks to combine long-term capital growth with income generation through active portfolio management. Shares of the fund trade on the New York Stock Exchange, providing investors with the liquidity of an exchange-traded security alongside the diversification benefits of a professionally managed fund structure.

The fund’s investment strategy emphasizes a multi-asset approach, allocating capital across global equities, fixed-income instruments and convertible securities.

