Capital International Inc. CA Raises Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Capital International Inc. CA raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 29.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 357,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,363 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $39,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth $26,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth about $30,000. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 176.0% during the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $129.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.44, for a total value of $4,324,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 120,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,577,278.72. This represents a 18.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.43, for a total transaction of $463,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 167,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,910,110.97. This trade represents a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 309,280 shares of company stock valued at $43,935,470 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $146.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.36. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.37 and a 12 month high of $157.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 49.46%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.450-8.850 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.68%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead’s product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

