KVH Industries Q4 Earnings Call Highlights

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) executives used the company’s fourth-quarter earnings call to frame 2025 as a turning point in its shift toward low Earth orbit (LEO) connectivity and recurring service revenue, while also outlining expectations for improving profitability in 2026.

Management highlights LEO transition and service revenue growth

CEO Brent Bruun said the maritime connectivity market is undergoing “a fundamental transformation” as LEO constellations change customer expectations for bandwidth and always-on connectivity at sea. Bruun said KVH positioned its strategy around “LEO airtime, subscriber growth, and high-value managed services,” and that 2025 showed early payoff from those choices.

Full-year metrics: subscriber growth, adjusted EBITDA, and integration in Asia Pacific

For the fourth quarter, Bruun said service revenue grew to, upfrom the fourth quarter of 2024. He also pointed to the company contracting for its second Starlink data pool, described as afrom the initial pool and representing a. Bruun said the commitment was made with confidence due to what he characterized as strong and growing demand for LEO airtime across KVH’s customer base.

On a full-year basis, Bruun said service revenue increased 2% to $98.4 million. He noted that the reported growth rate “understates the real momentum” because 2024 included $7.7 million in U.S. Coast Guard revenue that did not recur in 2025; excluding that, he said underlying service revenue grew 11%.

KVH also expanded its contracted vessel base during the year. Bruun said the company grew its subscriber base by approximately 2,000 vessels, a 28% increase, ending 2025 with more than 9,000 vessels under contract. He described the installed base as a foundation for recurring revenue and additional services.

In addition, Bruun highlighted progress on CommBox Edge, saying KVH surpassed 1,000 CommBox Edge subscribers and that the product will be “integral” to a vessel-based managed IT solution the company plans to introduce “in the coming weeks.”

Bruun also said KVH expanded its global footprint by completing the integration of a maritime communications customer base in the Asia Pacific region, adding more than 800 vessels and more than 4,400 land-based subscribers.

Financially, he reported full-year adjusted EBITDA of $8.1 million, including $3.1 million in the fourth quarter. Bruun attributed the year’s progress to deliberate actions including investing in LEO capacity, growing subscribers, reducing operating costs by 17%, and selling the company’s Middletown facility to strengthen the balance sheet.

Quarterly financial details: margins, expenses, and cash

Chief Financial Officer Anthony Pike provided additional detail on fourth-quarter performance. He said service gross profit was $9.8 million, up $1.1 million from the prior quarter, with service gross margin at 34%, flat sequentially. Pike noted that airtime depreciation expense is non-cash and represented 8% of service revenue in the fourth quarter (versus 9% in the third quarter), affecting gross margin.

Pike also said costs related to KVH’s legacy network should decline in 2026 as its minimum bandwidth commitment will be reduced by $7 million compared with 2025.

KVH ended the fourth quarter with total subscribing vessels “just above 9,000,” up 1% from the prior quarter. Pike said vessel growth in the quarter was lower than earlier quarters due to the termination of two Southeast Asian low-ARPU fishing fleets. He added those fleets contributed “very little” to service gross profit, and said that excluding their loss, total subscribing vessels would have been up 8% in the fourth quarter and 37% from the beginning of the year.

Operating expenses in the fourth quarter totaled $10.5 million, up from $9.5 million in the prior quarter. Pike said the fourth quarter included $0.9 million of non-recurring costs tied to transaction costs from an acquisition completed in the quarter, as well as restructuring costs.

KVH reported fourth-quarter capital expenditures of $2.4 million, including $1.4 million related to an ongoing ERP project and the fit-out of its new U.S. headquarters; Pike said both projects will conclude in 2026. The company’s ending cash balance was $69.9 million, down about $2.9 million from the start of the quarter, which Pike attributed to the acquisition.

Acquisition run rate, Starlink economics, and share repurchase authorization

During Q&A, Quilty Space analyst Chris Quilty asked about the acquisition and whether $2.5 million per quarter was an appropriate run rate. Management responded that the acquired business is “a bit larger,” but that $2.5 million is “really the net impact” and a “pretty close” estimate for a go-forward assumption, noting KVH would also pick up incremental margin on vessels previously served through that customer.

Asked whether the acquired base would be actively converted to LEO, management said KVH would work with customers to provide the best solution available, adding that LEO-based services are, “to a large degree,” the best service it can provide today and that LEO remains the company’s focus.

On the second Starlink data pool commitment, management said the commitment length was similar to the prior pool, and that the earlier pool was depleted before the end of its term. On margins, management said it expects consistency overall, while noting Starlink has implemented a “terminal access charge” that is essentially a pass-through and could have a slight impact on Starlink-related margins. Pike said gross profit dollars “should not be materially affected.”

Quilty also asked whether equipment economics could become a loss leader. Management said the plan is to maintain equipment at break-even or slightly better, describing it as an enabler to airtime.

Bruun also said KVH’s board increased the company’s share repurchase authorization, raising the program from $10 million to $15 million. He said the board viewed the stock as undervalued, citing recent top-line growth, improving profitability, positive free cash flow, and no debt.

2026 outlook

Looking ahead, Pike provided 2026 guidance calling for revenue of $100 million to $145 million and adjusted EBITDA of $11 million to $16 million. Management said it is entering 2026 with momentum and a strategy centered on scaling LEO-driven services, expanding the subscriber base, and launching its vessel-based managed IT offering in the coming weeks.

About KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI)

KVH Industries, Inc develops and manufactures mobile connectivity, inertial navigation, and stabilization systems for maritime, land mobile and defense markets. Its Satellite Communications Group delivers a range of mobile VSAT and broadband systems under the TracPhone and TracNet brands, offering high-speed data, voice and TV programming for commercial and leisure vessels. The company pairs its hardware offerings with the OneCare global network and service platform, providing 24/7 support and coverage across major satellite constellations.

The Inertial Systems Group at KVH produces fiber-optic and hemispherical resonator gyros, inertial measurement units (IMUs) and related inertial navigation products for aerospace, unmanned platforms and precision stabilization applications.

