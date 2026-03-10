HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Raised to $561.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $529.00 to $561.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on HCA. Leerink Partners upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $507.00 to $573.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $520.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered HCA Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $425.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $525.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $503.00 price target on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.73.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of HCA opened at $536.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $501.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $466.79. HCA Healthcare has a 12-month low of $310.18 and a 12-month high of $552.90.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $8.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.37 by $0.64. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 409.11% and a net margin of 8.97%.The company had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.100-31.500 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.00, for a total transaction of $2,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 44,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,411,395. This trade represents a 8.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Mcalevey sold 1,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.37, for a total value of $903,528.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,721,924.61. This trade represents a 16.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 15,214 shares of company stock valued at $7,797,595 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 311.8% in the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

HCA Healthcare is a for‑profit operator of healthcare facilities headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 1968, the company owns and operates a network of hospitals and related healthcare facilities and has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to become a large provider of inpatient and outpatient services.

The company’s core activities include the operation of acute care hospitals, freestanding surgical and emergency centers, and outpatient clinics. HCA’s services encompass inpatient care, surgical services, emergency medicine, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing, and various outpatient and ambulatory care offerings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.