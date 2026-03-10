Claret Asset Management Corp Grows Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

Claret Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 376.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,568 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for approximately 1.0% of Claret Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Claret Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $8,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 21.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 62,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 10,758 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 18.2% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.0% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $39.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $177.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.24. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $35.85 and a one year high of $82.57.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 68.91%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.2751 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 541.0%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 23.63%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVO. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.93.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, best known for its leadership in diabetes care and metabolic health. The company traces its roots to early Danish insulin production in the 1920s and was established in its current form through a 1989 merger of predecessor companies. Novo Nordisk develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and devices that address chronic and serious diseases, with a strong emphasis on long-term treatment and patient support.

The company’s core product portfolio centers on diabetes therapies, including a range of insulins and modern incretin-based treatments.

