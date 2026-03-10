GE Aerospace $GE is Capital International Investors’ 9th Largest Position

Capital International Investors trimmed its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,827,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,765,930 shares during the quarter. GE Aerospace makes up approximately 2.2% of Capital International Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Capital International Investors owned approximately 4.25% of GE Aerospace worth $13,480,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Jacobsen Capital Management increased its holdings in GE Aerospace by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 0.4% during the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 7,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 1.2% during the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC grew its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 0.7% in the third quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 8.3% in the third quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Friday, February 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on GE Aerospace from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on GE Aerospace from $338.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on GE Aerospace from $375.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research raised GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.12.

GE opened at $321.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $304.52. GE Aerospace has a 1-year low of $159.36 and a 1-year high of $348.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 18.98%.The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. Analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from GE Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 17.69%.

In other GE Aerospace news, SVP Amy L. Gowder sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.73, for a total value of $1,222,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 16,535 shares in the company, valued at $5,055,245.55. The trade was a 19.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 3,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.51, for a total transaction of $927,222.85. Following the sale, the vice president owned 10,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,233,212.33. This represents a 22.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,398 shares of company stock valued at $11,455,491. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

