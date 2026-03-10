Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 98.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Price Performance

Shares of ARI opened at $10.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.37 and its 200-day moving average is $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 96.78 and a quick ratio of 96.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.52. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance ( NYSE:ARI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The business had revenue of $73.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.97 million. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 46.66% and a return on equity of 7.94%. Equities analysts forecast that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 52,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $529,051.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 229,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,333,843.44. The trade was a 18.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. No Street GP LP boosted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,390,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Waterfall Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter worth $5,557,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 710.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 636,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after purchasing an additional 557,850 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the second quarter valued at $5,323,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2,573.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 504,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,879,000 after buying an additional 485,203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc (NYSE: ARI) is a real estate finance company structured as a real estate investment trust (REIT). The company focuses on originating, acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of commercial real estate debt and preferred equity investments. As an externally managed vehicle, ARI leverages the expertise and resources of an affiliate of Apollo Global Management, a leading global alternative investment manager.

ARI’s investment strategy is centered on providing first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt financing, bridge loans and preferred equity across a broad range of property types, including office, retail, industrial and multifamily assets.

