PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0395 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Price Performance

Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II stock opened at $7.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.70. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $8.54.

Get PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,894,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,549 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 506.9% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 973,505 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,340,000 after purchasing an additional 813,093 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the third quarter valued at $5,026,000. Gridiron Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 797.6% in the fourth quarter. Gridiron Partners LLC now owns 695,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after acquiring an additional 618,125 shares during the period. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 1,138.7% in the third quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 594,274 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 546,299 shares during the period.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE: PML) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of municipal securities, including both investment-grade and below-investment-grade bonds issued by state and local governments, as well as other public entities. By focusing on the municipal market, the fund aims to offer tax-advantaged income to investors, particularly those in higher federal tax brackets.

The fund’s portfolio construction emphasizes rigorous credit analysis, sector diversification, and maturity management to balance income objectives with risk controls.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.