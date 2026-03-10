Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) to Issue $0.57 Quarterly Dividend

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.57 per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st.

Casey’s General Stores has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 24 years. Casey’s General Stores has a dividend payout ratio of 12.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Casey’s General Stores to earn $15.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.4%.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $664.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $634.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $575.80. The stock has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Casey’s General Stores has a fifty-two week low of $372.08 and a fifty-two week high of $690.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.55. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will post 13.94 EPS for the current year.

CASY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore set a $665.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $688.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Zacks Research lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $530.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $655.00.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc (NASDAQ: CASY) is a U.S.-based convenience store chain that operates retail fuel stations and food-focused convenience outlets. Founded in 1959 in Boone, Iowa, the company has grown from a single neighborhood store into a regional operator known for combining traditional convenience retailing—fuel, packaged goods and tobacco—with a larger emphasis on fresh and prepared foods.

The company’s stores typically offer gasoline and diesel alongside a range of grocery essentials, grab-and-go items and made-to-order foodservice.

