Capital Research Global Investors Acquires 272,197 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,766,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272,197 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 0.05% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $3,209,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 13.4% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 45.3% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $274.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.13 billion, a PE ratio of -181.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $229.11 and a 12-month high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.12. Air Products and Chemicals had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 2.73%.The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Air Products and Chemicals has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.100 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 12.850-13.150 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.81 per share. This represents a $7.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.79. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently -474.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $317.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised Air Products and Chemicals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Air Products and Chemicals

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle sold 70,175 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.21, for a total transaction of $19,944,436.75. Following the sale, the director directly owned 93,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,573,350.79. The trade was a 42.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc is a global supplier of industrial gases and related equipment and services, headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The company produces and delivers atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon, as well as specialty and process gases used across a wide range of industrial applications. Air Products designs, builds and operates gas production facilities, merchant distribution networks and on-site gas systems for customers that require reliable, high-purity gases and integrated supply solutions.

The company’s product and service portfolio includes packaged and bulk gas supply, pipeline distribution, on-site generation, gas handling and storage equipment, and engineered systems for gas liquefaction and purification.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.