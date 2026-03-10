Capital Research Global Investors Sells 34,749 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Capital Research Global Investors reduced its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,230,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,749 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 1.1% of Capital Research Global Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,841,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth $41,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $227.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $402.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.50, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.33. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.39 and a 1-year high of $244.81.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.39 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 1,579.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 293.22%.

In related news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $5,147,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 38,137 shares in the company, valued at $8,771,510. This represents a 36.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total transaction of $1,221,518.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $619,868.24. This represents a 66.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on AbbVie from $289.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $269.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.15.

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

