uniQure’s (QURE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $70.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 289.11% from the company’s current price.

QURE has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded uniQure from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of uniQure from $37.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on uniQure in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of uniQure in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Get uniQure alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on uniQure

uniQure Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QURE opened at $17.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.64. The company has a current ratio of 10.43, a quick ratio of 10.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. uniQure has a 12-month low of $7.76 and a 12-month high of $71.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 0.73.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $5.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 million. uniQure had a negative net margin of 1,236.00% and a negative return on equity of 174.03%. Equities research analysts forecast that uniQure will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at uniQure

In related news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 14,581 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $132,103.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 660,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,985,561.48. The trade was a 2.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack Kaye sold 6,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $174,319.20. Following the sale, the director owned 20,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,575.92. The trade was a 23.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,645. Corporate insiders own 4.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of uniQure

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in uniQure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in uniQure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of uniQure by 509.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in uniQure in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

uniQure News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting uniQure this week:

uniQure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

uniQure N.V. is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of gene therapies for patients with severe medical needs. Using its proprietary adeno‐associated viral (AAV) vector platform, the company designs single‐dose treatments aimed at addressing the underlying genetic causes of disease rather than solely managing symptoms. Its most advanced program, Hemgenix® (etranacogene dezaparvovec), received regulatory approval in the United States and Europe for adult patients with hemophilia B, marking one of the first gene therapies for a bleeding disorder to reach the market.

Beyond hemophilia B, uniQure’s pipeline includes preclinical and clinical-stage candidates targeting rare and debilitating conditions such as aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylase (AADC) deficiency, Huntington’s disease, and Parkinson’s disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.