Tabor Asset Management LP Purchases 3,172 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Tabor Asset Management LP grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 29.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,061 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 3.4% of Tabor Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Tabor Asset Management LP’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,310,031 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $39,834,241,000 after acquiring an additional 331,217 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,015,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $16,871,246,000 after purchasing an additional 300,352 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,978,809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,394,611,000 after purchasing an additional 327,674 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 1.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,568,860 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,341,724,000 after purchasing an additional 153,582 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter worth approximately $4,885,603,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.
Key Headlines Impacting Home Depot
Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4/earnings context and stronger big-ticket sales: HD reported a quarterly EPS beat and set FY2026 guidance, and recent coverage highlights rising purchases above $1,000 driven by Pro customers — supporting higher average ticket even as transaction counts fall. Home Depot Sees Higher Big Ticket Sales: Is Pro Demand Driving Growth?
- Neutral Sentiment: Insider sale disclosure: A recent filing shows Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse sold just over $5K of HD shares; the size is small and not unusual but can attract short-term headlines. Recent Filing Shows That Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse Sold Over $5K Worth of Home Depot Stock
- Neutral Sentiment: Longer-term performance notes: Analyst pieces flag that HD has underperformed the S&P over multi-year windows and outline risks and considerations for new buyers — useful context but not an immediate catalyst. 3 Things to Know About Home Depot Stock Before You Buy
- Negative Sentiment: Month-long share weakness and macro headwinds: Coverage notes HD has slid roughly 8% over the past month as weak housing turnover and cautious consumers weigh on sales expectations — a clear near-term drag on the share price. Home Depot Slides 8% in a Month: A Buy Opportunity or Warning Sign?
- Negative Sentiment: Loss-prevention incident: Reports of a weekend loss-prevention “workout” (significant shoplifting/prevention activity) have been cited as a trigger for short-term share weakness, raising concerns about shrink-related costs and operational disruptions. Home Depot Stock (NYSE:HD) Plunges as Loss Prevention Gets a Workout
Insider Activity at Home Depot
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have issued reports on HD. HSBC cut their price target on Home Depot from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Home Depot from $413.00 to $409.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Truist Financial set a $424.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.00.
Home Depot Stock Performance
Shares of HD opened at $353.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $373.70 and a 200 day moving average of $378.14. The company has a market capitalization of $351.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.09. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $326.31 and a 12 month high of $426.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.
Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $38.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.01 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 134.32% and a net margin of 8.60%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.230-14.799 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Home Depot Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $2.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.65%.
About Home Depot
The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.
Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Home Depot
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 15th, 2026
- The Market Just Split in Two (URGENT)
- Why did Buffett really step down?
- J.P. Morgan is betting on this coin
- Central banks just did something they haven’t done since 1967
Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.