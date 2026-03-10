Tabor Asset Management LP Purchases 3,172 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Tabor Asset Management LP grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 29.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,061 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 3.4% of Tabor Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Tabor Asset Management LP’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,310,031 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $39,834,241,000 after acquiring an additional 331,217 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,015,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $16,871,246,000 after purchasing an additional 300,352 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,978,809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,394,611,000 after purchasing an additional 327,674 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 1.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,568,860 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,341,724,000 after purchasing an additional 153,582 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter worth approximately $4,885,603,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Key Headlines Impacting Home Depot

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Insider Activity at Home Depot

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.26, for a total value of $51,947.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 12,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,413,763.20. This represents a 1.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total value of $940,669.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 44,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,439,951.74. This trade represents a 5.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders have sold 7,513 shares of company stock valued at $2,689,515 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HD. HSBC cut their price target on Home Depot from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Home Depot from $413.00 to $409.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Truist Financial set a $424.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.00.

Read Our Latest Report on HD

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD opened at $353.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $373.70 and a 200 day moving average of $378.14. The company has a market capitalization of $351.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.09. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $326.31 and a 12 month high of $426.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $38.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.01 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 134.32% and a net margin of 8.60%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.230-14.799 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $2.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.65%.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.