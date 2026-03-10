The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS Shares Acquired by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $15,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 40 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

GS stock opened at $832.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $917.40 and a 200-day moving average of $842.60. The company has a market cap of $247.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $439.38 and a 12-month high of $984.70.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $13.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.52 by $2.03. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 13.73%.The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $11.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GS. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $990.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $898.00 to $1,087.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $916.86.

Positive Sentiment: UBS raised its price target on GS, citing a stronger capital markets outlook — a vote of confidence that supports medium-term earnings expectations and could help buy-side sentiment.

Positive Sentiment: Goldman is pitching a new product that lets hedge funds take short or long positions on corporate loans — this is a fee-generating markets/structuring opportunity if client demand holds.

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs Alternatives invested in Schellman to expand AI governance, compliance and digital trust offerings — a strategic move to capture growing advisory/private-market fee pools tied to AI oversight.

Neutral Sentiment: Goldman data show hedge funds are adding short bets on U.S. stocks and boosting ETF shorts amid Middle East tensions and volatility — this highlights elevated trading volumes and spread business but also greater market risk.

Neutral Sentiment: Goldman commentary flags a rapid unwind of momentum trades and concentration risk in winners — useful for investors assessing potential near-term market shifts that affect GS trading revenues.

Neutral Sentiment: Former CEO Lloyd Blankfein criticized DEI programs as counterproductive — notable for reputational discussion but unlikely to move fundamentals materially.

Negative Sentiment: A Goldman-led lender group is bracing for losses on debt backing Arclin after demand cooled — a direct credit exposure that could weigh on loan-related income or provisions if losses crystallize.

In other news, insider Alex S. Golten sold 1,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $936.89, for a total value of $1,023,083.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 13,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $959.03, for a total value of $12,612,203.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,408,883.21. The trade was a 25.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,283 shares of company stock worth $112,016,033. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs’ core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

